U.S. fulfills IDF munitions requests despite concerns for Gaza civilians, report

The U.S. administration is urging Israel to avoid civilian casualties in the war against Hamas in Gaza but at the same time, the supply of munitions to Israel continues, "practically on a daily basis," American defense officials said.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

According to a Bloomberg report, the pentagon is transferring military aid according to requests from Israel and in addition to the ongoing provision of munitions for the Iron Dome missile defense system and smart bombs.

3 View gallery Aftermath of Israeli strikes on Khan Yunis ( Photo: Mahmud Hams / AFP )

The report cited a document outlining the requests from a "senior Israeli leader," of weapons that have been delivered in recent weeks or would be delivered to the IDF. It includes some 2,000 laser guided missiles to arm Apache attack choppers and 57,000 155mm artillery shells.

3 View gallery Iron Dome intercepts rockets from Gaza ( Photo: Jack Guez / AFP )

The U.S. is also delivering 36,000 30mm shells, 1,800 M-141 bunker busting bombs and at least 3,500, night vision goggles out of the 5,000 requested by the Israeli government. The list also includes M4A1 assault rifles, 120 mm mortars and dozens of military vehicles. The U.S. also transferred two Iron Dome batteries and 312 munitions for them.

3 View gallery IDF tank in Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

The Pentagon spokesperson declined to comment on the report, but officials said the list of munitions would bolster the ways to ensure Israel has the means to defend itself.