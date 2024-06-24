During wartime, Israel tests new missile propulsion system

On Monday morning, the Ministry of Defense announced that Israel conducted a missile propulsion system test from a base in the central region. According to the announcement, the test was pre-scheduled by the defense system and was carried out as planned. View the footage of the trail created in the sky after the launch.
Several tests of the rocket propulsion system have been conducted in the past from the Palmachim Airbase in central Israel on the Mediterranean coast. In January 2020, a similar test was conducted, as well as one a month earlier. Following that test in January four years ago, aircraft movements from Ben Gurion Airport were diverted.