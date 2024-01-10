Israel posts Hamas atrocities on new site, blocked from Israel

The day before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague, convening to hear claims that Israel was committing genocide in Gaza, the Prime Minister's Office launched a new website that includes horrific video of the Hamas terrorists committing their massacre on October 7.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

The site titled "Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas Massacre: Documentation of Crimes Against Humanity," aims to show the atrocities committed by the terrorists at the various locations that came under their attack. The site was created in collaboration with the IDF Spokesperson's Unit which curated Bearing Witness - a 47 minute completion of raw footage from the massacre screen to limited audiences around the world.

3 View gallery Kibbutz Be'eri ( Photo: Gadi Kabalo )

The site is intentionally not accessible from within Israel, preserving the victims' privacy, and is exclusively for international viewers. The IDF Spokesperson's Unit emphasized the need to safeguard Israel's legitimacy globally, especially amid increasing anti-Israel protests by pro-Palestinian groups.

3 View gallery The website that was created and blocked for Israelis

Regarding the decision to restrict access for Israeli residents, the IDF explained, "The site contains extensive documentation of Hamas crimes. We utilized smart technological tools to share links to the site in articles, including critical media outlets. The level of horror is similar to the 47-minute horror video but with shorter clips and many images."

3 View gallery The website created by the hasbara team