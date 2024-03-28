Terrorists tells interrogators he raped woman on October 7

Note: The article’s contents include graphic and disturbing information. Viewer discretion is advised.

The IDF released harrowing footage on Thursday from the interrogation of a Hamas terrorist who infiltrated Israel on October 7 and admitted to raping an Israeli woman in a kibbutz and murdering civilians.

The 28-year-old terrorist, whose full name is Manar Mahmoud Muhammed Qassem, was part of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s naval forces. He was captured in early March by the IDF’s Unit 504 , operating under the 98th Brigade in Khan Younis. In his interrogation, he described in detail and with chilling composure the atrocities he committed.

The investigation of Manar Mahmoud Muhammad Kasem, who admits to the sexual violence he committed against an Israeli woman on October 7th ( קרדיט: IDF )





Initially, the terrorist described how he infiltrated Israeli territory via the breached Gaza border armed with a handgun and two grenades, accompanied by another terrorist named Mahmoud al-Khush - who was armed with an AK-47 rifle.

At some point, they arrived at a kibbutz, and the terrorist who accompanied him received a head injury. He entered the "nearest house" he saw - he said. "At first, there was no one there, and when I entered a room there was someone there who was startled by me. She said 'help me' - and I threw her on the couch."

"She didn’t have long or short hair, just normal length, and she was skinny. She was wearing a blue skirt and a white shirt, and sandals," the terrorist said. He was then asked to describe in detail what he did.

3 View gallery Manar Mahmoud Muhammed Qassem in his interrogation ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

You saw her in the room, what did you do? "The devil possessed me. I laid her and began undressing her and did what I did."

What did you do? "I slept with her."

You didn’t sleep with her. What did you do? “I raped her.”

What did she do to you? "She pushed me away. It didn't last long, because I heard screams outside."

How long did it last? "A minute and a half, maybe two minutes. Two men came in through the door forcefully, and we heard screaming. I don't know if it was her mother or someone else."

What was she wearing under her clothes? "She was wearing pink, pink."

What does pink mean? "Pink underwear, a pink bra. After we heard the screams, both she and I started getting dressed and then those two men came in."

3 View gallery Palestinian terrorists infiltrating Israel on October 7 ( Photo: Reuters )

Those men, according to the terrorist, were wearing uniforms that read "Al-Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigades, Nidal al-Amoudi." According to him they, "dragged the girl’s mother, brought her in and placed her next to her, and then they comforted each other - from what I understood. Anyway, I stayed in the room, and then they (the terrorists), took the girl and the woman. I stayed in the room and they left through the gate they came from."

According to the terrorist’s interrogation, he did not know whether the two were abducted or murdered. The IDF did not disclose further details about their fate. Later on, the terrorist described how he wanted to return to the Gaza Strip and heard gunfire in nearby houses.

At this point, he described how he encountered Israelis and murdered at least one of them: "I pulled out a gun, shot one, and he fell to the floor. One hid, and then I threw a grenade and left the kibbutz."

The interrogator asked if those people who were shot at were dressed in military uniforms or civilian clothes, and the terrorist confirmed: "Civilians."

3 View gallery Amit Soussana ( Photo: Amir Levy/Getty Images )

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement, "The documented interrogation serves as further evidence of Hamas’s murders and sexual violence perpetrated by its terrorists on October 7, attempting to give voices of those who can no longer speak of their crimes."

The terrorist's interrogation joins many other testimonies about severe sexual violence executed by Hamas terrorists during the massacre, as part of a deliberate campaign aimed at instilling fear in the Israeli public.

Recently, former Israeli captive Amit Soussana revealed she was subjected to severe sexual assault by the terrorist who held her, and detailed the specifics in an interview with The New York Times, describing the terrorist attacked her while she was unconscious.