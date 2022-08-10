Russia, Ukraine immigration tripled since outset of war, data show

Since the outset of the Russo-Ukrainian war, the number of immigrants who made Aliyah from both countries more than tripled compared to pre-pandemic numbers, according to data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

The report compared the latest figures with the same period in 2019, before two years of the COVID-19 pandemic and consequent travel restrictions slashed immigration to Israel.

2 View gallery Olim Chadashim from Ukraine arrive at Ben Gurion Airport ( Photo: Sivan Hilaie )

According to data, 31,066 people made Aliyah from Russia and Ukraine combined since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces into its ex-Soviet neighbor. The figure stood at 9,744 in 2019.

The report reveals that in 2022, 12,175 out of all immigrants are from Ukraine, and 18,891 are from Russia. In the same period in 2019, 2,651 came from Ukraine and 7,123 came from Russia.

Half of Ukrainian immigrants arrived between the beginning of March and the beginning of April. Arrivals from Russia surpassed their Ukrainian peers since end of April.

2 View gallery Ukrainian immigrant girl waving Israeli flags after arriving at Ben Gurion Airport ( Photo: Sivan Hilaie )

Most Olim Chadashim from Ukraine are women (63%) whereas immigration from Russia has seen an almost even split between men and women at 49.2% and 50.8%, respectively.

Among the 16-80 age group, women comprise 73.9% of all immigrants coming from Ukraine. The report ties this figure to a ban on fighting-age men from leaving the country during wartime.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Statistics also published immigration data for 2021, during which 25,497 people made Aliyah, a 29.6% increase compared with 2020.