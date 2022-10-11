Israeli man seriously hurt in shooting attack during West Bank settler march

An Israeli man was seriously hurt in an apparent terror attack on Tuesday after shots had been fired during a march of settlers in West Bank, the military said.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The man sustained a major wound to his upper body and was treated at the scene before being evacuated to a nearby hospital.

2 View gallery Scene of the shooting near Shvei Shomron ( Photo: Elyashiv Rakovski, TPS )

The preliminary investigation of the attack suggests the suspect opened fire from a moving vehicle near the settlement of Shavei Shomron, before driving away and fleeing.

Security forces have entered some Palestinian villages located close to Shvei Shomron in search for the suspects.

Similarly to other terror attack in recent weeks to come out of the West Bank, the Palestinian “Lion’s Den” terrorist group took responsibility for the shooting, which took place during a Sukkot celebration.

2 View gallery Scene of the shooting ( Photo: Netanel Malchutia, TPS )

In the meantime, a manhunt for Uday Tamimi is still ongoing. Tamimi carried out a shooting attack in east Jerusalem on Saturday, during which Border Police Sergeant Noa Laza, 18, was killed.

Tamimi arrived at the crossing and managed to fire eight bullets before his gun jammed, escaping to the nearby Shu’fat refugee camp on foot.

Shu’fat is still blockaded by security forces, and tensions are high in the camp.