IDF forces shoot Syrian throwing suspicious objects at Israeli border

The IDF forces on Monday shot a Syrian national who was throwing "suspicious objects" at the border with Israel, the military said.

According to the military, the suspect along with three others were identified approaching the Syria-Israel border near the Golan Heights, prompting the army to dispatch troops to the area.

2 View gallery IDF ambulance along Syrian border ( Photo: AP )

The forces who arrived at the scene cornered the suspects who were throwing objects into the Israeli territory, and moved to arrest them. During the arrest, one of the suspects was shot by the force.

The troops later evacuated the injured suspect to a local hospital to receive medical treatment and undergo questioning. The three remaining suspects fled the scene.

No injuries among the IDF troops have been reported.

While it is still unclear whether the Syrians were armed, a preliminary probe points to possible terrorist attack that was foiled. The IDF said they are investigating whether the suspicious items the suspects were throwing were explosives.

2 View gallery The Israel-Syria border ( Photo: Yoav Zitun )

The hospital treating the injured suspect - who sustained a bullet wound in his abdomen - said that his condition is severe but unstable, and he was moved to the operation room.

The IDF has bolstered its presence along the Syrian border in the Golan Heights in 2022, due to Syrian efforts to reinforce the border militarily following the aftermath of the civil war in the country, as well as attempts by Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies to compromise the area.