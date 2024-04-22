2 wounded in car-ramming attack outside Jerusalem synagogue

Two people were lightly wounded Monday morning in a car-ramming attack outside a synagogue in Jerusalem's Romema neighborhood.

According to police reports, two assailants fled the scene, leaving behind an improvised Carlo submachine gun, which they did not use. The attackers were also armed with an axe.

Security forces at the scene of the attack in Jerusalem ( Video: Alex Gamburg )





The assailants arrived at the scene in a white Kia and rammed into another vehicle. A helicopter was deployed to assist in the manhunt immediately following the incident.

"Numerous police and Border Police forces, led by the Jerusalem District commander, arrived at the site and are combing the area in an effort to locate the suspects," the police said.

1 View gallery Security forces at the scene of the attack in Jerusalem ( Photo: Liran Tamari )

Magen David Adom emergency medical technicians Yitzhak Har Kesef and Daniel Levi, who were near the scene when the attack occurred, reported, "We saw a young man, about 18 years old, walking with injuries to his head and appearing very shaken.

“We provided him with medical treatment and transported him to the hospital in mild to moderate condition. People told us that he was hit by a car while clearing leavened bread, near the entrance to a parking lot between buildings."