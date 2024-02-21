Syrian opposition: 'Iranian personality' targeted in Israeli-linked strike on Damascus

Several Israeli missiles hit a residential building in the Kafr Sousa district in Syria's capital Damascus on Wednesday, Syrian state media reported.

The neighborhood hosts residential buildings, schools and Iranian cultural centers, and lies near a large, heavily guarded complex used by security agencies. The district was targeted in an Israeli attack in February 2023 that killed Iranian military experts.

Syrian state news agency SANA said an "Israeli attack" had targeted a residential building but made no mention of casualties. It published an image of the charred side of a multi-story building.

Sky News Arabia reported that the attack was aimed at an "Iranian personality," and that at least two people were killed in the attack.

Meanwhile, Kol HaBira radio station, which is affiliated with the Syrian opposition, also reported on two casualties. The opposition news outlet later reported that the death toll from the attack rose to three, with an additional eight injuries.

The attack was reportedly carried out using three precision-guided missiles, hitting several apartments in a building in the Kafr Sousa neighborhood which "served in part as headquarters for Iranian militias."

Witnesses heard several back-to-back explosions. The blasts scared children at a nearby school and ambulances rushed to the area, the witnesses told Reuters.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.