PM scraps war cabinet meeting, disappoints families of captive soldiers

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday canceled the war cabinet's scheduled meeting to discuss a the negotiations for a hostage deal, instead bringing the matter to the larger security cabinet. The decision raised anger from ministers and officials who said any concessions would be blocked in the wider forum.

2 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: GPO )

After Hamas rejected the proposal of mediators for a hostage release in exchange for a cease-fire, talks were stalled over the question of the return of civilians to the norther parts of the Strip, as Hamas demands.

Mossad chief David Barnea, minister Gadi Eizenkot and others advocated for continued talks to allow for an agreement to be reached and for some flexibility in the Israeli position. Eizenkot said the stance Israel was taking has led nowhere and said Israel must challenge Hamas by initiating new proposals.

Officials said without any movement in Israel's position, the talks stand to fail and the hopes of securing the release of hostages would be lost.

Earlier the prime minister met for the first time with the families of IDF soldiers who are among the captives. They had insisted on the meeting after reports of the torturous condition their children were being held in by Hamas.

"Only a persistent and intense military pressure will bring our hostages home," Netanyahu told them. while they asked if only coffins would ever return from Gaza.

Doron Perez, father Cap. Daniel Perez whose body is being held by Hamas, said following the meeting, "We met with the prime minister for the first time, and I wanted to personally express to him the horrible transition of a family hoping for the return of their son - who were informed after 162 days that he was murdered on October 7. what world do we live in where knowing that your child was murdered is considered a relief? We must bring all of them back without exceptions."

2 View gallery Hostages' families representitves after meeting with Netanyahu ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

Rubyi Chen, father of Itay Chen who was abducted on October 7, added: "Unfortunately, we didn't hear anything new from the prime minister. He has policies he believes in – and continues to do so despite the long time that has passed. There’s military security but there’s also a new concept of social security which is no less important to Israeli citizens. Israelis must know they are being taken care of, that’s what enables them to go on the offensive and toward a new future,” Chen said.

“We’ve proven that we’re to stay and Hamas has learned its lesson, but Israel’s civil security is no less important. We want to get as many hostages out as we can, including the fallen," he added.