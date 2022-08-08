Israel says objectives of Gaza offensive met

The IDF of Monday said that most of its objectives were met in its 55 hour offensive against the Islamic Jihad in Gaza,

Security officials will meet to discuss lifting security restrictions imposed on residents of the south and the re-opening of the border crossings into the Strip.

"What is needed is a careful and gradual return to the normal routine," IDF spokesperson Brig. Gen. Ran Kochav said. "The ceasefire was negotiated by Egypt and we have an interest to highlight that point," he said.

Kochav said that in the last few minutes before the truce came into effect, the IDF struck weapons depots, launching positions and other Islamic Jihad targets.

"We remain on high alert," he said. "The population's commendable conduct throughout the offensive, and the successful missile defenses resulted in zero casualties on the Israeli side," he said.

The spokesperson said that two senior PIJ commanders were killed by Israeli raids and more than 10 militants were struck while attempting to fire rockets.

While 1,000 projectiles were fired from the Strip, 200 landed inside Gaza. Kochav said more Palestinians died from the failed launch of rockets than from IDF fire but said the military would probe the reported deaths of un-involved civilians including children.

"We targeted an operative responsible for firing anti-tank missiles and there were explosives nearby. As a result of the secondary explosion, a 20 year old man who was a few hundred yards away, was killed." Kochav said.

"According to the information available to us, there were 35 Palestinians killed in the offensive, 11 of them were uninvolved civilian casualties, including the wives of the terror group's commanders in the south - victims of the IDF attacks, and that is the best result we've had compared to previous rounds of fighting," Kochav said. "Another 15 civilians were killed by PIJ fire," he said.

The spokesman said the Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted 380, the IDF said adding that 170 targets of the PIJ were struck.

Kochav would not comment on the Islamic Jihad's demands that its senior operative, Bassem al Saadi, who was arrested last week in Jenin, be released. His detention sparked the PIJ's intent to carry out an attack across the border from Gaza but said that if the truce in maintained, workers from the Strip will be allowed to enter Israel and necessary supplies will be cleared to enter the besieged enclave.