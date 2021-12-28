In surprise visit, Gantz hosts Palestinian leader at his private residence

In a surprise visit, Defense Minister Benny Gantz hosted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas at his personal residence in the Israeli city of Rosh Haayin.

This is the first time the Palestinian leader has held an official meeting within Israel since 2010, excluding his partaking in the funeral of former president Shimon Peres in 2016.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas ( Photo: Avi Moalem, Reuters )

"The two discussed various security and civilian issues," a statement from his office said. "The defense minister emphasized the shared interest in strengthening security coordination and maintaining stability, and preventing terrorism and violence."

The statement also said that Gantz told Abbas that he intends to "further promote bond-building steps in the economic and civilian spheres, as the two agreed on during their last meeting."

Also present at the meeting was attended by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Maj. Gen. Rassan Aliyan, as well as the Minister of Civil Affairs in the Palestinian Authority, Hussein a-Sheikh, who is responsible for civilian and security coordination with Israel, and Palestinian Chief of Intelligence Majed Faraj.

The meeting lasted about two and a half hours — partly in a broad forum and partly in private.

As previously mentioned, this is the second meeting between Gantz and Abbas, with the last one taking place at the latter's official residence in Ramallah in August.