Syria reports Israeli missile strike in Damascus

Israel fired several missiles toward the southern part of Syria's capital Damascus early Tuesday, causing material damage but no casualties, state media reported.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The state TV quoted an unnamed military official as saying that Israeli jets fired several missiles while flying over Syrian airspace. It added that air defense systems were activated in the capital against "hostile targets" and most of the Israeli missiles were shot down.

2 View gallery archive of alleged Israeli attack in Syria

The last time Syria reported an Israeli attack was two weeks ago, when three people were killed near Damascus in a surface-to-surface missile attack, but the media did not say if they were soldiers.

As a result of the attack, a fire broke out and at least two flights were postponed. The targeted locations were Jamraya and Al-Kiswah - areas that were repeatedly attacked over the past few years, areas where pro-Iranian militias were located.

The Syrian army's announcement stated then that "the Israeli enemy carried out an attack using surface-to-surface missile barrage from the captured Syrian Golan region, on several targets in southern Damascus. Air defense systems were activated and intercepted most of the missiles."

2 View gallery Archive picture shows Syrian air defenses activated during strike attributed to Israel



