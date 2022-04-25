Israel says it thwarted bomb attack by terrorists from Jenin

Israel said Monday the Shin Bet domestic security services have thwarted a bomb attack planned by terrorists from the Jenin area in the West Bank.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The plot was uncovered during Shin Bet's operation to dismantle a terror cell that had been established in recent months by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the West Bank.

2 צפייה בגלריה Two of the suspects arrested during Shin Bet investigation ( Photo: Shin Bet )

The investigation revealed that seven Palestinians living in Jenin and its surrounding areas were recruited through social networks by Islamic Jihad operatives in Gaza, who trained the would-be militants and provided them with equipment.

The PIJ operatives also sent them materials for production of a "rocket-like" explosive device for the purpose of carrying out a terror attack on Israeli territory.

At least six suspects have been indicted so far in connection with the case.

The most prominent suspect appears to be Yasmin Shaaban, a mother of four from the village of Jalamah in the West Bank, who has previously served a prison sentence for her involvement in planning a suicide bombing with the help of terror elements in Gaza.

According to the suspicion, Shaaban mediated between the main PIJ recruiter and other members of the cell in the West Bank, and assisted them in transferring funds, weapons and ammunition.

2 צפייה בגלריה Materials used to construct a 'rocket-like' bomb ( Photo: Shin Bet )

Her arrest ultimately led to the terror cell being uncovered. Along with her, Muhammad Yassin, a resident of the village of Deir Abu Da'if, was also arrested. According to the investigation, he also recruited several residents from his village for the operation.

The Shin Bet said that "in recent years, there has been a campaign by all terror groups in the Gaza Strip to exploit Palestinians living in the West Bank to promote terror activity."