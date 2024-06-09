US provided Israel with intelligence that aided rescue operation

The Washington Post reported on Sunday that “The United States provided some intelligence that aided in Saturday's rescue of four Israeli hostages,” citing sources familiar with the details. According to the report: "An American team based in Israel furnished the information, these people said, though it appeared to be secondary to intelligence gathered by the Israelis ahead of the operation."
A team of American personnel "composed of special operations and intelligence personnel working out of the embassy in Jerusalem, has been in Israel since the war began in October. Since then, it has shared with Israeli counterparts information about hostages’ potential location gleaned from U.S. drone surveillance over Gaza, communications intercepts, and other sources," the people familiar with the matter told the Washington Post.
Axios and the New York Times also reported on U.S. involvement in the rescue operation.
U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed the rescue operation and said: "We won't stop working until all the hostages come home and a cease-fire is reached.”
Israeli security forces conducted a successful operation to rescue four hostages from the grips of Hamas in Gaza. All four were taken from the Nova Music Festival on October 7, and Hamas filmed the horrific abduction of Ms. Argamani for the world to see. Now they are safe and reunited with their families. We commend the work of the Israeli security services that conducted this daring operation,” The White House said in a statement.
"The United States is supporting all efforts to secure the release of hostages still held by Hamas, including American citizens. This includes ongoing negotiations or other means. The hostage release and ceasefire deal that is now on the table would secure the release of all the remaining hostages together with security assurances for Israel and relief for the innocent civilians in Gaza," according to the statement.
"This deal has the full backing of the United States and has been endorsed by countries from around the world, including the G7, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, UAE, and Qatar, as well as the sixteen countries with their citizens still being held by Hamas. They all must be released — now," it added.