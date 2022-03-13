Lapid again condemns Russia's 'unjust' invasion of Ukraine

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday again criticized Russia for its invasion of Ukraine , saying Israel vehemently condemns the offensive, and that Moscow’s hostility towards Kyiv “has no justification."

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

In a joint statement with his Romanian counterpart, Bogdan Aurescu, Lapid also called on Russia "to stop its shelling and attacks and resolve the issues around the negotiating table."

4 צפייה בגלריה Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and his Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu ( Photo: GPO )

Lapid, who is currently on a diplomatic mission to Romania, added that “Israel will help as much as it can to reach a peaceful resolution" to the conflict, which is the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II.

“We are working in full coordination with the U.S. and our European partners to try to end this violent tragedy," said Lapid, referring to among other things Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s ongoing mediation efforts .

4 צפייה בגלריה Evacuating thee injured after a Russian shelling on a Ukrainian military base ( Photo: Getty Images )

The foreign minister added that Romania is helping Israel save as many Ukrainian lives as possible, partly by opening the Siret passage near the Ukrainian border to those fleeing the war-torn country.

"Jewish children who left the orphanage in Odessa passed through the Siret crossing. [These are] children with cancer who were sent to Israel for treatment. Also thousands of other refugees whose lives were saved thanks to the cooperation between us,” Lapid added.

4 צפייה בגלריה A bullet riddled car in the besieged town of Irpin ( Photo: AFP )

Israel’s most recent condemnation of Russia comes less than a day after the Prime Minister’s Office reported that Bennett spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, about “ways to end the fighting in Ukraine and Israel's efforts in this regard.”

Zelensky, on his part, said that he sought Israel’s assistance in releasing the mayor of Melitopol, who was reportedly abducted by Russian forces, and that he proposed to hold peace talks in Jerusalem.

4 צפייה בגלריה Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky ( Photo: Reuters )

Israel previously condemned Russia’s attack on neighboring Ukraine on February 24, during which Lapid described Moscow’s actions as “a grave violation of international law.”

Days later, Israel - despite initial reluctance to do so - joined other nations in the United Nations General Assembly by voting in favor of a resolution condemning Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and demanded that Moscow stop fighting and withdraw its military forces.



















