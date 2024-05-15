Ira Yair Gispan, 19, is first IDF soldier killed in Rafah operation

The IDF on Wednesday identified the first soldier killed in the ground offensive in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah as Sergeant Ira Yair Gispan, 19, a soldier of the 7th Armored Brigade’s 75th Battalion, from Petah Tikva, who died in an operational accident the day before. Three other soldiers were injured in the same incident.
Since the beginning of the war, 621 IDF soldiers have been killed, including 273 inside Gaza.
"It is impossible to say Ira's name without smiling" Shai Amit, Gispan's former teacher, told Ynet. I taught him for two years in a software engineering class in high school. He was the glue of the class, a captivating boy. He was full of spirit, such positive nonsense, it was impossible to really be angry with him. He was very loved and well-liked by his friends, he wanted and aspired to be a soldier - and fought for it, too. I remember our conversations."
Amit said that Gispan "was in a software engineering class where many of them are oriented toward other professions in the army. He actually wanted to go be a soldier, even though he was very smart, with excellent abilities. I remember one incident when I came to class during a break and saw him doing something dangerous, and then when I took him aside, he simply said to me, 'Shai, what do you want? I'm bored', with such a smile. You pretend to be angry with him, but you know that inside you are waiting for him to burst out laughing."
On Tuesday, the forces of the 162nd Division continued fighting in the east and at the Rafah crossing on the Gaza side of the border against terrorist targets in the area. In the Rafah crossing area, soldiers of the 401st Brigade eliminated several armed terrorist squads in face-to-face battles.
In East Rafah, soldiers of the Givati Brigade eliminated terrorists in encounters and located weapons. The Israeli Air Force attacked a squad of terrorists who had left a launch area under the direction of the ground forces. In addition, a position was attacked from which other terrorists were operating who fired at the soldiers.