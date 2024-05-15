Ira Yair Gispan, 19, is first IDF soldier killed in Rafah operation

The IDF on Wednesday identified the first soldier killed in the ground offensive in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah as Sergeant Ira Yair Gispan, 19, a soldier of the 7th Armored Brigade’s 75th Battalion, from Petah Tikva, who died in an operational accident the day before. Three other soldiers were injured in the same incident.

"It is impossible to say Ira's name without smiling" Shai Amit, Gispan's former teacher, told Ynet. I taught him for two years in a software engineering class in high school. He was the glue of the class, a captivating boy. He was full of spirit, such positive nonsense, it was impossible to really be angry with him. He was very loved and well-liked by his friends, he wanted and aspired to be a soldier - and fought for it, too. I remember our conversations."

