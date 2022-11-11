UN votes to seek ICJ opinion on Israeli 'occupation'

The United Nations on Friday voted in favor of seeking an International Court of Justice opinion on Israel's activity in Palestinian territories in the West Bank.

The motion, brought up at the request of the Palestinian Authority but officially submitted by Nicaragua, passed with 98 votes in favor, 17 against and 52 abstentions.

1 View gallery [Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas; ICC flag ( Photo: AFP, Shutterstock )

Israel, the U.S., Canada and Australia were among those who opposed the move. Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan denounced the move and the United States representative noted that the Biden administration opposes unilateral decisions.

The text asks the ICJ to consider that, due to its continuing nature, the "Israeli occupation" constitutes annexation. A court ruling affirming that Israel illegally annexed the West Bank and east Jerusalem would not be legally binding on the Jewish state, but it would be a blow to Jerusalem.

"The Palestinian proposal is part of an anti-Israeli campaign infected with antisemitism that aims to undermine Israel's legitimacy and its right to self-defense," said Erdan when the motion was proposed.

"[Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud] Abbas is once again acting in a destructive way, in a way that will only harm the Palestinians themselves. We will make it clear to every country that supporting this move is a price for terrorist organizations and will only perpetuate the conflict," he added.