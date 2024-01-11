Living in hotels, northern Israel's displaced residence grapple with harsh reality

While the evacuees from the Gaza border towns fear their communities are falling apart due to long-term displacement amid war, the Home Front Command and the Welfare Ministry recognize the beginning of a similar process in communities evacuated from north Israel. To curb the dispersion, mediators will work inside the hotels and step in in cases of intra-communal conflicts.

In a report sanctioned by the Welfare Ministry and Home Front Command, efforts are being made to mitigate the harm experienced by evacuees from the Lebanon border region. The timeline for their return home is still uncertain. Current statistics indicate that evacuees from the northern region are dispersed across 238 hotels nationwide, with at least 103 hotels housing over 150 evacuees each.

2 View gallery Negative social phenomena developing in hotels among evacuees ( Photo: Shutterstock )

The report claims that "40% of hotels lack communal leadership or a properly functioning one. In 45% of hotels, hotel guests' proactivity level is low. They do not take responsibility for life in the common space, and as a result and other factors, negative social phenomena are developing in these hotels."

According to the report, 36% of hotels don't offer an organized routine and many evacuees remain idle throughout the day. At a similar portion of hotels surveyed, there is little cooperation between communal leadership and the local municipality. In 29% of hotels, there is little contact between community members and communal involvement required to produce agreements and agreed work mechanisms."

The Welfare Ministry recognized among many of the evacuees "signs of fatigue, impatience, and destabilization due to the communal life imposed on them and the lack of private family space.

"In some hotels, there has been a loss of the most basic etiquette in the public space. As a result, incidents of physical and verbal violence and repeated incidents of vandalism have taken place. At the same time, and due to living in a chaotic environment, delinquent incidents among children and youth are increasing. In most hotels, there are evacuees from several communities or regional authorities, which creates additional conflicts and frictions, to the point of fights over the distribution of resources between the communities."

2 View gallery Inter- and intra-communal fights following months of displacement ( Photo: Shutterstock )