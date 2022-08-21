Israeli killed during mountain climb in Indonesia

Boaz Bar Anan, a 37-year-old Israeli citizen from Tel Aviv, was killed during an attempt to climb the summit of Mount Rinjani in Lombok, Indonesia - a country that has no diplomatic relations with Israel.

The incident took place early on Friday morning.

3 View gallery Boaz Bar Anan, Mount Rinjani in Lombok ( Photo: Instagram )

A local police officer said that Bar Anan reached altitude of 3,766 meters, and then fell to a slope at a depth of about 150 meters.

Documentation from Mount Rinjani in Lombok, Indonesia - where the Israeli was killed in a climbing accident ( Video: Local police )

The Israeli tourist entered Indonesia with a Portuguese passport.

On Thursday, Bar Anan and two other tourists began their trek with a guide. The guide's wife told the Indonesian media outlets that according to the information she received, the Israeli took a selfie before he fell to his death.

The reports that reached the Foreign Ministry said that thus far, Bar Anan's body has still not been evacuated from the site with evacuation operations meant to set out at 6 AM local time (11 PM Israel time). The Israeli Consulate in Singapore is monitoring the operations.

3 View gallery Mount Rinjani in Lombok, Indonesia

"There have been several recent incidents of citizens entering countries using a foreign passport," the ministry said. "The authorities make it difficult and almost impossible to cooperate with us, in relevant assistance."

On his Instagram account, Bar Anan posted pictures in several sites he visited in Indonesia - amongst them the Prambanan Temple, Kelimutu lakes, and Nusa Tenggara islands.

3 View gallery Boaz Bar Anan at the Eastern Nusa Tenggara islands ( Photo: Instagram )