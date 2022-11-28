Netanyahu's coalition deal with radical Noam faction raises ire

The coalition agreement signed on Sunday by Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and the Avi Maoz of the Noam faction in the Religious Zionist party, has caused an uproar over Maoz's declared views of LGBTQ families.

Maoz has been outspoken about his factions' disdain of LGBTQ, calling them a threat to the nation.

He will be appointed deputy minister in the Prime Minister's Office, with responsibility over immigration from Russia, education and foreign NGO's operating in Israel.

His pending appointment has prompted a harsh response among political opponents.

"The fact that Maoz will be appointed as a deputy minister, is no less than insane," Prime Minister Yair Lapid said.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz called the Noam faction racist and Labor leader Meirav Michaeli said his appointment ushers in a dark period.

The coalition agreement states that a new authority in charge of Jewish national identity will be established in the Prime Minister's Office, to be headed by Maoz who has opposed the service of women in the military, stating that Jewish women's role is to bare children and raise families.

Families in his views contain a mother and father and homosexuals should be given conversion therapy.

"We work against what we think is a threat to society and the people of Israel," Moaz said in an interview. "Therefore, I will fight the agenda of alternative families," he said.

"Women can contribute to society in many ways but the most meaningful contribution to the nation is by marriage and with God's help raising a family," he was quoted as saying in the same interview.

"My wife, who was an officer in the IDF, tells our daughters and granddaughters today – not to enlist in the military and I agree."

Speaking of his new appointment, Maoz said he will work to remove "radical feminist concepts," from the educational system, which he claimed were included in the matriculation exams and accuse the Hebrew language of being offensive towards women and attempt to instill a-binary speech.

He also vowed to work against reform Judaism, in order to preserve Israel's Jewish identity and said the Law of Return had been used to allow non-Jews into the country.















