Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
18C
Ukraine tank and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

Bennett holds Saturday consultation on Ukraine

In a rare occurrence, the religious prime minister convenes meeting with Lapid and national security officials on extraction of Israelis from potential war zone; Foreign Ministry concerned for safety of Jewish community

Moran Azulay |
Published: 02.12.22, 16:22
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday convened a special meeting to discuss growing concerns over a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • The meeting included Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and ministry officials, the head of the National Security Council, Eyal Hulata and council officials and unnamed others.
    3 צפייה בגלריה
    Ukraine tank and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett     Ukraine tank and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
    Ukraine tank and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett
    (Photo: AFP, Reuters )
    An additional meeting was scheduled for later in the day.
    The meeting, a rare occurrence on the Sabbath for the religious prime minister, was described to have concentrated on the possible extraction of Israelis from Ukraine but can also be an indication of the urgency over the pending war.
    3 צפייה בגלריה
    כוחות הביטחון מתאמנים בחרסון שבאוקראינה    כוחות הביטחון מתאמנים בחרסון שבאוקראינה
    Ukraine troops practice for Russian invasion on Saturday
    (Photo: Reuters)
    On Friday, Israel announced it will also evacuate all Israeli diplomats and their families from the country and issued a travel warning to Ukraine following rising tensions between Kiev and Russia.
    "Following the worsening situation in Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry recommends that Israeli citizens residing in the country reconsider staying, and in any case avoid approaching hotspots," the ministry stated.
    The U.S., Britain, Germany and others have also said they were removing most of their diplomats.
    3 צפייה בגלריה
    ציוד לחימה אמריקני מגיע לקייב    ציוד לחימה אמריקני מגיע לקייב
    American military aid arrives in Ukraine on Friday
    (Photo: AFP)
    The Foreign Ministry estimates there are some 15,000 Israelis in Ukraine, 4,000 of which have already registered with the ministry.
    There was also concern for the safety of the nearly 200,000 strong Jewish community as the ministry expected many of them to request to immigrate to Israel.

    Talkbacks for this article 0