Bennett holds Saturday consultation on Ukraine

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday convened a special meeting to discuss growing concerns over a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The meeting included Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and ministry officials, the head of the National Security Council, Eyal Hulata and council officials and unnamed others.
An additional meeting was scheduled for later in the day.
The meeting, a rare occurrence on the Sabbath for the religious prime minister, was described to have concentrated on the possible extraction of Israelis from Ukraine but can also be an indication of the urgency over the pending war.
On Friday, Israel announced it will also evacuate all Israeli diplomats and their families from the country and issued a travel warning to Ukraine following rising tensions between Kiev and Russia.
"Following the worsening situation in Ukraine, the Foreign Ministry recommends that Israeli citizens residing in the country reconsider staying, and in any case avoid approaching hotspots," the ministry stated.
The U.S., Britain, Germany and others have also said they were removing most of their diplomats.
The Foreign Ministry estimates there are some 15,000 Israelis in Ukraine, 4,000 of which have already registered with the ministry.
There was also concern for the safety of the nearly 200,000 strong Jewish community as the ministry expected many of them to request to immigrate to Israel.