Bennett draws fire as family vacations abroad

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Wednesday, come under fire from politicians and the press after it was revealed that his family left for a vacation abroad, despite Bennett’s own call last week, on Israelis to avoid foreign travel due to the spread of the Omicron COVID variant.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the family had long since planned to holiday in Mauritius but changed their destination due to the discovery of the omicron variant in Southern Africa, and the travel ban imposed on the region.

"After the decision of the corona cabinet to leave the skies open, however, the destination of the vacation changed in accordance with the updated guidelines. The Bennett family will of course follow all the guidelines and rules that apply to Israeli citizens,” stated the PMO.

In his speech Bennet said Israelis should consider avoiding all travel abroad unless absolutely necessary. “It comes at a complex time, on the eve of the Hanukkah holiday when the children are out of school, most of them are not yet vaccinated,” Bennett said.

“Some of us - my family as well, by the way- are planning Hanukkah activities with the children, events, entertainment and trips abroad,” added the prime minister.

Days after Bennett’s no-flight call to the public, the government's corona cabinet convened to approve a set of new restrictions meant to halt the potential spread of the Omicron variant, including several restrictions pertaining to travel and Ben Gurion Airport , as well as phone tracking of confirmed Omicron cases.























