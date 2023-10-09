Soldier serving in Operation Sword of Iron participates in son's brit milah via video call

In his nationally televised address to the nation on Monday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referrenced a video that he saw, which shows a soldier watching his son's brit milah on his cell phone while in an Israel Defense Forces uniform serving in Operation Sword of Iron.
Netanyahu said he "saw a heart-pounding video of David, an army soldier who had a baby... and watched the circumcision ceremony of his son and when the new father said the words 'by your blood you shall live ...'," he said he had tears in his eyes.
Ynet has learned that the soldier in the video is David Drezhnovsky of Eli. The name bestowed upon his son on Monday is Shmuel Lev.
In the video clip, the new father can be seen saying the blessing in which he wishes that when his child enters into the covenant, he will also embrace Torah, good deeds and, one day, marriage, as the sounds of the cries of his newborn son can be heard on his cell phone. Several of his fellow soldiers say an emphatic "amen," and clap and cheer when the new baby's name is announced.
In his statement, Netanyahu said that: “We are at the third day of the war for our very existence, one which we’ll win.” He added that “Hamas is the same as ISIS, and we’ll combat it in the same way it was combated by other countries in the world. We’ve always known what Hamas was, and now the world knows it too. Let me say this clearly: we’ve only begun to act against Hamas. Hamas wanted this war, and he will get it. When this war ends, all of our enemies will realize it was a mistake to attack Israel,” Netanyahu said.