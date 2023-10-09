Soldier serving in Operation Sword of Iron participates in son's brit milah via video call

Netanyahu said he "saw a heart-pounding video of David, an army soldier who had a baby... and watched the circumcision ceremony of his son and when the new father said the words 'by your blood you shall live ...'," he said he had tears in his eyes.

In the video clip, the new father can be seen saying the blessing in which he wishes that when his child enters into the covenant, he will also embrace Torah, good deeds and, one day, marriage, as the sounds of the cries of his newborn son can be heard on his cell phone. Several of his fellow soldiers say an emphatic "amen," and clap and cheer when the new baby's name is announced.

