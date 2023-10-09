Chilling: Images from southern Israel music festival before Hamas attack

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

"We started our deployment to the area on Saturday at noon, I think we recovered all the victims there, but we still haven't finished scanning the entire surrounding area," he said.

Bokchin painfully described what he saw at the site that turned into a killing ground. "We drove along the road, and it was a sight that I've never seen before, in all the years I served in ZAKA. I thought I had reached the peak of all horrors," he said.

"We were driving in a car, and every 30-40 meters we stopped and saw vehicles with bodies inside, young people. There were also vehicles that the terrorists set on fire after murdering the passengers."

The ZAKA spokesman noted that the organization's team, along with about 450 volunteers, have so far located hundreds of bodies. This figure does not include those murdered in the surrounding kibbutzim. "We cannot reach them yet," explained Bokchin, since the army has not yet cleared the rescuers to enter the area. Bokchin also noted that his organization has a severe shortage of helmets and protective vests - and he is requesting donations from the public.

The hundreds who spent time at the desert rave found themselves fleeing for their lives on Saturday morning following the surprise attack that started the Iron Swords war. Just a short while beforehand, those who attended the desert rave danced, rejoiced and laughed - not knowing how that party would end and what would happen to many of them. Photographer Ido Derbi took pictures at the party and managed to capture the moments of joy, which became the last moments of happiness for many murdered people.

The Nova music festival before the terror of the terrorists ( Photo: Ido Derbi )

