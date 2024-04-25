Man in Hamas shirt distributes anti-Israel propaganda to Brazil's lawmakers

A man wearing a Hamas shirt was seen freely distributing anti-Israeli propaganda materials, including incitement-laden messages, at the National Congress of Brazil.
The video captures him disseminating the materials to congressional members, purportedly posing as a local staffer. Israel's embassy in Brazil plans to lodge a diplomatic protest over the incident.
Brazilian President Lula da Silva has taken an anti-Israeli stance since the beginning of the war with Hamas, at times sharply criticizing Israeli actions in Gaza. Among his remarks, he has likened Israeli actions to Hitler's atrocities and claimed that "12.3 million children were killed in Gaza in atrocious acts of warfare against humanity." Israel responded strongly, with Foreign Minister Israel Katz stating the need for prospective presidents to learn accountability.
Lula, a leftist figure who returned to power last year after a narrow victory over right-wing candidate Jair Bolsonaro, initially condemned the October 7 attack and acknowledged it as a terrorist act. However, he later emerged as one of the prominent voices against the IDF's actions in Gaza.