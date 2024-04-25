Man in Hamas shirt distributes anti-Israel propaganda to Brazil's lawmakers

Political theatre in National Congress of Brazil: Video captures him disseminating anti-Israeli propaganda materials to congressional members, purportedly posing as a local staffer

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us


A man wearing a Hamas shirt was seen freely distributing anti-Israeli propaganda materials, including incitement-laden messages, at the National Congress of Brazil.
The video captures him disseminating the materials to congressional members, purportedly posing as a local staffer. Israel's embassy in Brazil plans to lodge a diplomatic protest over the incident.
1 View gallery
The incident at the National Brazilian Congress The incident at the National Brazilian Congress
The incident at the National Brazilian Congress
(Photo: Screenshot)
Brazilian President Lula da Silva has taken an anti-Israeli stance since the beginning of the war with Hamas, at times sharply criticizing Israeli actions in Gaza. Among his remarks, he has likened Israeli actions to Hitler's atrocities and claimed that "12.3 million children were killed in Gaza in atrocious acts of warfare against humanity." Israel responded strongly, with Foreign Minister Israel Katz stating the need for prospective presidents to learn accountability.
Lula, a leftist figure who returned to power last year after a narrow victory over right-wing candidate Jair Bolsonaro, initially condemned the October 7 attack and acknowledged it as a terrorist act. However, he later emerged as one of the prominent voices against the IDF's actions in Gaza.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""