Israel rescinds 200 Gaza work permits, citing bomb worries

Defense Minister Benny Gantz says Israel will not tolerate attempts by terror groups to exploit the jobs of workers to carry out attacks after Shin Bet apprehends Gazan planning to plant a bomb on a bus in southern Israel

Reuters|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Israel has cancelled 200 out of some 15,500 permits issued to Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to work in its territory after a laborer was accused of planning to carry out a bombing, the Shin Bet security agency said on Thursday.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • The suspect, arrested on Oct. 30, told interrogators he had been recruited by relatives in the militant group Islamic Jihad to plant a bomb on a bus in southern Israel, the Shin Bet said.
    1 View gallery
    Palestinian workers enter Israel after crossing from Gaza on the Israeli side of Erez crossing     Palestinian workers enter Israel after crossing from Gaza on the Israeli side of Erez crossing
    Palestinian workers enter Israel after crossing from Gaza on the Israeli side of Erez crossing
    (Photo: AP)
    It said the suspect had been indicted in an Israeli court. It was not immediately clear if he had been assigned a lawyer or how he might plead to the charges.
    The Shin Bet said that among Israel's responses was the voiding of around 200 permits of workers who have militant family members.
    "The attempt by terror groups to exploit the jobs of workers in Israel in order to carry out attacks endangers the livelihood of hundreds of thousands of residents of the Gaza Strip," Defense Minister Benny Gantz tweeted.
    Islamic Jihad had no immediate comment.
    Gantz, part of the Israel's centrist outgoing government, had championed expanding the allotment of entry permits in order ease Gaza's grinding poverty and stave off conflict.
    A double bombing in Jerusalem on Wednesday, for which there was no immediate claim of responsibility, killed a teenaged Israeli-Canadian and wounded at least 14 other people.
    Comments
    The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.