Netanyahu: US failure to veto Security Council resolution encouraged Hamas

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday with Republican Senator Rick Scott, where he criticized the Democratic administration's policies under President Joe Biden.

"The U.S. decision in the Security Council was a very bad move," he said. "And the worst part was that it encouraged Hamas to take a tough stance, relying on international pressure to prevent Israel from releasing the hostages and dismantling Hamas."

2 View gallery Republican Senator Rick Scott and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: GPO )

Netanyahu also thanked Scott, who will visit Kfar Aza on Thursday, for his "unwavering support" for Israel. Meanwhile, similar support was expressed by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who told reporters in Jerusalem that "accusations that Israel starves people as a weapon in war is bullsh*t, a blood libel. The IDF and the Israeli government make significant efforts to provide for the basic needs of Palestinians."

Graham, who will also meet President Isaac Herzog, called on Saudi Arabia and other countries to participate in the "Palestinian issue," particularly addressing incitement in the Palestinian education system.

2 View gallery Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: GPO )

"I will say to the Saudi crown prince in our upcoming meeting—almost 100 Congressmen opposed the one-sided Palestinian state initiative," said Graham, "But let's be clear—if there's going to be dialogue about a Palestinian state, it will only be through negotiation. If we can reach agreements on civil nuclear and defense pacts between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, then we can discuss what comes next."

Additionally, Graham noted that he would be "very pleased" if Netanyahu were to address Congress.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said Hamas had delivered its response to mediators before the vote which the U.S. declined to veto and referred to the prime minister's comments as "unfair."