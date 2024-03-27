850 גג

Netanyahu: US failure to veto Security Council resolution encouraged Hamas

Meeting Republican Senator Rick Scott, PM blasts Biden administration's policies; 'My message to Hamas is clear - pressure will not work'; Senator Graham calls starvation accusations 'bullsh*t and a blood libel'

Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
United States
Swords of Iron
Israel
Hamas
Gaza
War
United Nations
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday with Republican Senator Rick Scott, where he criticized the Democratic administration's policies under President Joe Biden.
"The U.S. decision in the Security Council was a very bad move," he said. "And the worst part was that it encouraged Hamas to take a tough stance, relying on international pressure to prevent Israel from releasing the hostages and dismantling Hamas."
2 View gallery
ראש הממשלה נתניהו בפגישתו עם הסנטור ריק סקוטראש הממשלה נתניהו בפגישתו עם הסנטור ריק סקוט
Republican Senator Rick Scott and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo: GPO)
Netanyahu also thanked Scott, who will visit Kfar Aza on Thursday, for his "unwavering support" for Israel. Meanwhile, similar support was expressed by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who told reporters in Jerusalem that "accusations that Israel starves people as a weapon in war is bullsh*t, a blood libel. The IDF and the Israeli government make significant efforts to provide for the basic needs of Palestinians."
Graham, who will also meet President Isaac Herzog, called on Saudi Arabia and other countries to participate in the "Palestinian issue," particularly addressing incitement in the Palestinian education system.
2 View gallery
ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו בפגישתו עם הסנטור לינדזי גרהאםראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו בפגישתו עם הסנטור לינדזי גרהאם
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
(Photo: GPO)
"I will say to the Saudi crown prince in our upcoming meeting—almost 100 Congressmen opposed the one-sided Palestinian state initiative," said Graham, "But let's be clear—if there's going to be dialogue about a Palestinian state, it will only be through negotiation. If we can reach agreements on civil nuclear and defense pacts between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, then we can discuss what comes next."
Additionally, Graham noted that he would be "very pleased" if Netanyahu were to address Congress.
On Tuesday, the U.S. State Department rejected claims by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the vote on a resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza has hurt efforts to free Israeli hostages held by Hamas.
State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said Hamas had delivered its response to mediators before the vote which the U.S. declined to veto and referred to the prime minister's comments as "unfair."
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""