Biden: Congress must approve aid to Israel, Ukraine; 'Now is not the time to abandon our friends'

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that this was a pivotal moment and Congress must step up and approve aid to Israel and Ukraine.

"Now is not the time to abandon our friends. The House must pass urgent national-security legislation for Ukraine and Israel, as well as desperately needed humanitarian aid for Palestinians in Gaza," Biden wrote in an editorial to the Wall Street Journal.

The president said both countries were defending themselves but needed American help to do so including military aid.

"Iran launched an unprecedented attack against Israel this weekend, with a barrage of missiles and drones. Around the same time, some 1,500 miles north, Russia continued its bombardment of Ukraine, which has intensified dramatically in the last month," Biden wrote.

" Both Ukraine and Israel are under attack by brazen adversaries that seek their annihilation. Mr. Putin wants to subjugate the people of Ukraine and absorb their nation into a new Russian empire. The government of Iran wants to destroy Israel forever—wiping the world’s only Jewish state off the map. America must never accept either outcome—not only because we stand up for our friends, but because our security is on the line, too."

The president said that if Iran succeeded in escalating its attacks on Israel, the U.S. could be drawn into the conflict. "Israel is our strongest partner in the Middle East; it’s unthinkable that we would stand by if its defenses were weakened and Iran was able to carry out the destruction it intended this weekend. We can make that outcome less likely by replenishing Israel’s air defenses and providing military aid now, so its defenses can remain fully stocked and ready."

Biden said he has been clear about his concern for the safety of civilians in Gaza but that the aid package focuses on Israel's long-term defensive needs, " to ensure it can maintain its military edge against Iran or any other adversary," he said. "It’s a strong and sensible plan. It shouldn’t be held hostage any longer by a small group of extreme Republican House members."

Republic House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Wednesday that he plans to bring four bills foreign aid bills on the floor, including funding for Ukraine, despite significant pressure from hardliners. He said the vote would be on Saturday evening.