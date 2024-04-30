Archaeologists find skeletons in Nazi criminal Hermann Goring's home

A group of Polish-German researchers and archaeologists were amazed to discover five limbless skeletons, two of them belonging to a boy and an infant, during excavations in senior Nazi criminal Hermann Goring's home. This location was particularly favored by Adolf Hitler and the rest of the Nazi leadership.

3 View gallery Hitler and Goring ( Photo: gettyimages )

According to Der Spiegel, archaeologists came to search for a wooden floor in the house and, after digging a few centimeters, they encountered water pipes. After 10 centimeters, they discovered a skull.

About 200,000 tourists visit the site each year, and it also attracts archaeologists and historians interested in uncovering its buried secrets.

3 View gallery Hermann Goring ( Photo: gettyimages )

Der Spiegel reported that the researchers summoned to the site found no clothing where the skeletons were buried, and they couldn't determine if the limbs were amputated before the bodies were buried or if they decayed over time. One of the archaeologists recounted that he and his colleagues were shocked upon discovering the skeletons.

Local law enforcement ruled out the possibility of a recent crime, and now a public inquiry in Poland is underway to determine if this is evidence of Nazi crimes. The Nazi headquarters was built in 1940, housed Goring and Hitler, and is surrounded by swampland in a forested area. The Nazis chose the location because they believed that the forest would provide cover from air attacks, and the large lake to the east was supposed to block Soviet advances.

3 View gallery The nazi lair in Poland ( Photo: AFP )

The complex included 200 buildings. Most of them remained standing, including bunkers with walls eight meters thick built by the Nazis at the time, which survived demolition by the Wehrmacht's explosives when the Nazis fled the site.

During World War II, Hitler spent over 800 days at the complex, longer than any other place during the war. In 1944, he narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on his life by Claus von Stauffenberg during Operation Valkyrie in 1944, during which four other Nazi officers were killed. Many researchers believed that there was nothing more to discover at the forbidden and dark site, but the latest discovery proves otherwise.