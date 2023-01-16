Hamas releases video purportedly showing Israeli captive Avera Mengistu

Gaza Strip-based terrorist organization Hamas on Monday released an undated video purportedly showing Israeli captive Avera Mengistu.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The video, released by the Islamist group's military wing Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades during the IDF chief of staff's handover ceremony, opens with a message to outgoing army chief Aviv Kochavi, supposedly taunting him for his "failure" to retrieve the missing Israeli persons held by the group, and continues with a warning to his successor Herzi Halevi.

Video published by Hamas purportedly showing Israeli captive Avera Mengistu ( )

"We emphasize the failure of the outgoing Chief of Staff 'Kohavi' and his establishment, and his lie to his people and government," the video opens in yellow and brown Hebrew text superimposed against a black background.

"Incoming Chief of Staff 'Halevi' must brace himself to carry the burden of this failure and its consequences."

The frame then switches to a man presenting himself as Mengistu who delivers a message in broken Hebrew, which may indicate the man in the video is reading a script prewritten by his captors.

"I am prisoner Avera Mengistu. How long will I be here, in captivity, my friends and I?" he says at the opening of his statement.

"After the long and painful years, where are the state and people of Israel for our fate."

The video closes with another message to Halevi, saying "your predecessor left you much sorrow and lies."

If authentic, the footage is the first sign of life from the 36-year-old Ethiopian-born Israeli national since he crossed the border to Gaza in September 2014 and disappeared since.