Israeli tourist killed in ATV crash in Canada

Reuven Landau, an 18-year-old Israeli national from the West Bank settlement of Nofim, was killed in an ATV accident in Canada on Friday. A classmate who was with him in the vehicle at the time of the accident was seriously injured.
Landau was set to enlist in the IDF in the coming months. He will be laid to rest on Monday in the cemetery of the West Bank settlement of Yakir, northwest of the city of Ariel. The Israeli consul in Toronto is in touch with the families of both men.
The school of Mevo'ot Yam, where the two studied, issued the following, "We send our deepest condolences to Reuven's family and have our fingers crossed for his friend's recovery."
A Facebook post addressed to school graduates read, "This sort of loss invokes many emotions. All of the staff, including educators, guides, consultants, social workers and psychologists are at your disposal at all times."
Last May, an Israeli medical student died when her ATV crashed into a tree during a vacation on the Greek island of Santorini.