Israeli tourist killed in ATV crash in Canada

Reuven Landau, an 18-year-old Israeli national from the West Bank settlement of Nofim, was killed in an ATV accident in Canada on Friday. A classmate who was with him in the vehicle at the time of the accident was seriously injured.

