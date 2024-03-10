Pro-Palestinian protesters meet Israeli president at opening of Holocaust museum in Amsterdam

Thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters awaited Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday outside the National Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam, after the president arrived to take part in the museum's opening ceremony on invitation from Dutch monarch Willem-Alexander.

The demonstrators displayed Palestinian flags and signs against Israel, in numbers large enough to surround the entire structure. Given early warnings about this assembly, the Shin Bet VIP protection detail beefed up their numbers to protect Herzog.

