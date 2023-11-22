Decoy speakers and stealth attacks: Hamas embraces guerrilla tactics against IDF

Senior commanders responsible for the ground maneuver in the Gaza Strip estimated from the outset, about a month ago, that those who quickly adapt and learn during the operation would achieve successes at the expense of the other side.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

In recent days, it seems that Hamas is trying to enhance its surprises for the forces maneuvering in central Gaza City, in neighborhoods like Zeitoun and Jabalia in the northeast of the Strip. These traps mainly involve hit-and-run attacks by lone terrorists who emerge from hiding, shoot, and escape to a tunnel connected to the other side of the street, from where a group emerges and fires RPG missiles from multiple directions.

2 View gallery IDF forces in Gaza ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

In the past week, the terrorists have also adopted a more sophisticated method: placing speakers in alleys that have been attacked by air force or artillery fire. These speakers emit conversations in Arabic between children or teenagers, intended to confuse the approaching forces.

When the terrorists hear the roar of tanks or the movement of infantry fighting vehicles, they activate these speakers to disorient the soldiers. In one instance, an infantry force, followed by tanks, investigated such noises at the end of an alley leading to a previously attacked street.

2 View gallery ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

As the force advanced, a group of terrorists hiding on a high floor of a building across the street opened fire with machine guns and anti-tank missiles at the soldiers. The force engaged in a prolonged firefight, with the support of aircraft, eliminating all the terrorists, including one who tried to flee the scene.