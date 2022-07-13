Biden will announce early Israel - Saudi normalization moves, officials say

Israeli officials say the visit of U.S. president Joe Biden, who will arrive in Israel on Wednesday afternoon, will launch initial moves towards normalizing relations between Jerusalem and Riyadh.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Such a step would likely including Saudi willingness to allow Israeli commercial flights to use the kingdom's airspace en rout to the far east.

3 View gallery Joe Biden, MBS ( Photo: AP,AFP )

There may also be an agreement to allow Israeli Muslim pilgrims to arrive at the Saudi holy sites on indirect flights.

A senior official said the relations with Saudi Arabia are very fragile and sensitive and urged patience before official statements are made.

3 View gallery Muslim pilgrims in Mecca ( Photo: Shutterstock )

"Wait the number of days for the process to be completed," he said. "We hope steps taken now will be the beginning of normalization. We want to support Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia, which is of importance for the U.S., for Israel and the entire region," he said.

Jewish American rabbi Marc Schneier, who heads The Foundation for Ethnic Understanding, and is often received by royal palaces in the Gulf, said Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and his brother Khaled old him that security cooperation with Israel, in the face of Iran is important to them.

3 View gallery Rabbi Marc Schneier with the Bahraini king

"But no less important are economic cooperation between Israel and the kingdom," he said.

"I believe we will see economic ties in the coming months. An economic shift is a priority for the kingdom," he said. "The repeatedly say they could not succeed without Israel and I believe we will see such cooperation, which will lead to a diplomatic breakthrough," he said.