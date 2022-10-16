Channels
Iranian ballistic missiles launched in a military drill

Iran to supply Russia with ballistic missiles, report

Washington Post relying on intelligence provided by U.S. ally, says delegation of Iranian officials visit Moscow to finalize shipment of Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar missiles, some seen to have Hebrew sign claiming revenge for the death of Revolutionary Guard chief

Ynet |
Published: 10.16.22, 12:32
The Washington Post reported on Sunday that Iran plans to supply Russia with Iranian made surface-to surface missiles to deploy in the war in Ukraine.
    • The missiles were intended for use against Ukrainian cities and troop positions, the paper wrote.
    איראן שיגור טילים בליסטיים טיל תרגיל    איראן שיגור טילים בליסטיים טיל תרגיל
    Iranian ballistic missiles launched in a military drill
    (Photo: EPA)
    According to the report, the weapons could help the Russian military's losses in precision-guided munitions of the kind used in strikes against civilians in cities across Ukraine.
    Russian strike on a Kyiv bridge last week 
    Pentagon officials confirmed to the Post that Iranian drones were used in Russian airstrikes.
    Iranian drone used by the Russian military to bomb Ukrainian cities, shot down by Ukraine's military     Iranian drone used by the Russian military to bomb Ukrainian cities, shot down by Ukraine's military
    Iranian drone used by the Russian military to bomb Ukrainian cities, shot down by Ukraine's military
    (Photo: Reuters)
    It said a delegation of Iranian officials traveled to Moscow last month, to finalize weapons shipments including Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar missiles, according to a U.S.-allied country.
    Those missiles would be capable of striking targets at distances of 300 and 700 kilometers, respectively, two officials briefed on the matter told the paper. Some had a sign in Hebrew attached saying Israel must be wiped off the face of the earth
    Iranian Zolfaghar missiles with Hebrew sign saying 'this is revenge for IRGC chief     Iranian Zolfaghar missiles with Hebrew sign saying 'this is revenge for IRGC chief
    Iranian Zolfaghar missiles with Hebrew sign saying 'Israel must be wiped of the face of the earth"
    (Photo: Twitter)
    Iran possesses one of the largest and most diverse arsenals of short- and medium-range missiles in the Middle East and have already supplied them to the Houthi rebels in Yemen who have used them against the Saud oil refineries in an attack in March.
    נשיא רוסיה ולדימיר פוטין עם נשיא איראן איברהים ראיסי ב טהרן    נשיא רוסיה ולדימיר פוטין עם נשיא איראן איברהים ראיסי ב טהרן
    Vladimir Putin with Ebrahim Raisi last July
    (Photo: AP)
    Both Iran and Russia have pushed back against Western reports about the shipment of Iranian weapons to Russia. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov deriding such accounts as “bogus,” the post said.


