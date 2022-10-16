Iran to supply Russia with ballistic missiles, report

The Washington Post reported on Sunday that Iran plans to supply Russia with Iranian made surface-to surface missiles to deploy in the war in Ukraine.

The missiles were intended for use against Ukrainian cities and troop positions, the paper wrote.

4 View gallery Iranian ballistic missiles launched in a military drill ( Photo: EPA )

According to the report, the weapons could help the Russian military's losses in precision-guided munitions of the kind used in strikes against civilians in cities across Ukraine.

Russian strike on a Kyiv bridge last week

Pentagon officials confirmed to the Post that Iranian drones were used in Russian airstrikes.

4 View gallery Iranian drone used by the Russian military to bomb Ukrainian cities, shot down by Ukraine's military ( Photo: Reuters )

It said a delegation of Iranian officials traveled to Moscow last month, to finalize weapons shipments including Fateh-110 and Zolfaghar missiles, according to a U.S.-allied country.

Those missiles would be capable of striking targets at distances of 300 and 700 kilometers, respectively, two officials briefed on the matter told the paper. Some had a sign in Hebrew attached saying Israel must be wiped off the face of the earth

4 View gallery Iranian Zolfaghar missiles with Hebrew sign saying 'Israel must be wiped of the face of the earth" ( Photo: Twitter )

Iran possesses one of the largest and most diverse arsenals of short- and medium-range missiles in the Middle East and have already supplied them to the Houthi rebels in Yemen who have used them against the Saud oil refineries in an attack in March.

4 View gallery Vladimir Putin with Ebrahim Raisi last July ( Photo: AP )

Both Iran and Russia have pushed back against Western reports about the shipment of Iranian weapons to Russia. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov deriding such accounts as “bogus,” the post said.



