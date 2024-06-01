Hezbollah fires Burkan ballistic missile at north, IDF striks S. Leabnon









IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon





Hezbollah said on Saturday that it had fired a Burkan short-range ballistic missile at Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel in response to Israeli strikes on South Lebanon, causing injuries.

The IDF said it had attacked and destroyed the launcher used in the strike and identified two Hezbollah operatives nearby who were also killed.

2 View gallery IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon

At least two projectiles landed inside Israel's northernmost city and in an adjacent military base, causing damage to infrastructure and property, but no injury," the municipality said. Brushfires broke out as a result of the attack.

At least six rockets targeted the Upper Galilee region since the early morning hours. The Iran-backed terror group claimed responsibility for five of them.

2 View gallery Hezbollah rockets intercepted over the Upper Galilee

Earlier, Sirens warned of an incoming drone strike in the Upper Galilee region. The military said the drone was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, and that no injuries occurred.

IDF images of a strike on Hezbollah targets ( IDF )





The IDF conducted a targeted strike on Hezbollah operatives wounding two. The military also conducted strikes on Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon in response to rocket fire on Friday.