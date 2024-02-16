1 dead, 5 wounded in terror shooting in southern Israel

A 20-year-old was murdered on Friday and five others were moderately to severely injured in a terror shooting attack on a bus station at the Masmiya junction near Gedera. An IDF soldier who was at the scene neutralized the terrorist. Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated the casualties to Kaplan Hospital in Rehovot and Assuta Hospital in Ashdod. Police Commissioner Yaakov Shabtai is on his way to the scene.

Magen David Adom teams evacuated to hospitals a 20-year-old in critical condition but he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. Magen David Adom also evacuated a 20-year-old, a 16-year-old boy, a 65-year-old man in serious condition, and a 65-year-old woman in moderate condition. Large police forces arrived in the area and conducted searches in the area due to the possibility that the terrorist, who arrived by car at the scene, received assistance from accomplices.

Shuli, a witness working at a nearby restaurant, recounted: "People shouted 'there's an attack.' Chaos ensued, people rushed into the restaurant confused, and then a police officer came in and asked if we had seen a suspect with a white cap. People were really stressed, calling their families. They saw people falling and being dragged."

