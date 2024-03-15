Military responds to claims of 'massacre' in aid distribution incident

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit released a statement Friday commenting on claims of a "massacre" that took place Thursday after several Gazans were shot at and trampled while waiting for aid trucks to arrive in the Strip.

The incident took place late on Thursday after the military allowed 31 aid trucks to pass into the Gaza Strip heading toward Gaza City. According to unconfirmed Palestinian reports whose verity couldn’t be ascertained, at least 40 people waiting for the trucks have been killed in the incident.

Gaza’s Health Ministry, which is controlled by Hamas, reported at least 21 died and over 100 were injured in the incident.

According to the military, Hamas terrorists who arrived at the area beforehand began shooting at the crowd as the trucks entered in order to deter them from looting and crowding near the trucks, resulting in deaths.

“Approximately one hour before the arrival of the convoy to the humanitarian corridor, armed Palestinians opened fire while Gazan civilians were awaiting the arrival of the aid convoy. As aid trucks were entering, the Palestinian gunmen continued to shoot as the crowd of Gazans began looting the trucks. Additionally, a number of Gazan civilians were run over by the trucks,” the military’s statement read.

The IDF added that an investigation into the incident is currently being carried out, and said initial reports confirmed military forces in the area didn’t open fire against the crowding Palestinians in any shape.

“A review of our operational systems and IDF forces on the ground found that no tank fire, air-strike or gunfire was carried out toward the Gazan civilians at the aid convoy.”

The military emphasized its efforts to continue and support the facilitation of providing humanitarian aid throughout the Strip.

“Hamas terrorists continue to harm Gazan civilians who are seeking food – and Hamas is blaming Israel for it. As a result, on the first Friday of the month of Ramadan, a smear campaign was created with the aim of spreading baseless misinformation for the sake of instigating violence in other arenas,” the military said.

As tensions in Israel rise at the start of the Ramadan month, Hamas holds a great interest in escalating and inciting violence against Jews and Israelis by Palestinians in the West Bank.

This incident isn’t the first time the Gaza-based terror group attempted to blame Israel for the result of tragic deaths of Gazans in the Strip, as back in February it attempted to do the same in a similar incident in which over 100 people were killed in a largescale stampede near Gaza City.