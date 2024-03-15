Israel issues US letter committing to use arms according to international law

Israel issued a letter signed by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to the United States on Thursday, in which Israel committed it uses weapons delivered to it from the U.S. in accordance with international law and added it doesn’t interfere with the entry of American humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.
Israel was required to send this letter following an order issued back in February by U.S. President Joe Biden titled the National Security Memorandum, which stipulates that arms deals to U.S. allies (including Israel) will be conditioned on the country's written commitment, including transparent and monitored implementation, to operate in accordance with international laws of war, while protecting human rights, reducing the risk to civilians, and allowing the entry of humanitarian aid.
The directive says a country that doesn’t comply with its commitments under the order risks suspension of military aid within 45 days. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will examine Israel's letter - and is expected to provide the U.S. Congress with a report on whether Israel's commitments are credible by March 25.
This week, Politico reported that Biden might restrict the transfer of U.S.-made weapons to Israel if the IDF launches a full-scale operation in Gaza’s city of Rafah. However, U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan dismissed the report as "speculations."
According to Politico, senior U.S. officials have indicated to Israel that the Biden administration would support targeted strikes on "high-value Hamas targets" in Gaza's Rafah, provided Israel refrains from a full-scale invasion of the densely populated Palestinian city that "could fracture the alliance."
Biden is facing intense criticism within the Democratic camp during an election year for his staunch support of Israel amid the war in Gaza, and has recently become more critical of Israel’s actions. He publicly said the government is "incredibly conservation," while mentioning National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and warned that if the government doesn’t change its ways, it will lose international legitimacy.
In his annual State of the Union address, Biden hinted at his criticism of Israel, but in a recording released shortly after the address, he said that he’s far more critical of Israel in his private conversations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
After the speech, Biden, who called on Israel not to use humanitarian aid as a "bargaining chip," during the address was recorded speaking with a congressman - and told him that Netanyahu needs a “come to Jesus meeting with me.”