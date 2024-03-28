Shooting attack on school bus, cars in the Jordan Valley

An unknown terrorist fired at a school bus and several other vehicles on Route 90 near the West Bank town of Al-Auja in the Jordan Valley. The attack took place around 7 a.m. on Thursday.

