Shooting attack on school bus, cars in the Jordan Valley

An unknown terrorist fired at a school bus and several other vehicles on Route 90 near the West Bank town of Al-Auja in the Jordan Valley. The attack took place around 7 a.m. on Thursday.
At least three people were injured in the attack, one seriously, according to Magen David Adom CEO Eli Bin. A 13-year-old boy on the bus full of schoolchildren was hit by shrapnel, and has a minor injury. Gunfire also was opened on two other vehicles, leaving two more people injured, including a man in his 30s in serious condition. all of the injured were evacuated to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in Jerusalem.
The terrorist was reported to have opened fire while standing on the side of the road wearing a military uniform.
IDF soldiers were dispatched to the scene, blocking off routes in the area, and are pursuing the terrorist.