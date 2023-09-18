High voting but low activism among US-Israelis in Los Angeles, poll finds

Survey marks first comprehensive effort to understand Israeli-American community’s civic engagement, political affiliations and pressing concerns

A recent poll from the Israeli-American Civic Action Network (ICAN) indicates that although U.S.-Israelis living in Los Angeles exhibit high voter turnout, they show relatively low levels of civic engagement.
This groundbreaking survey, in collaboration with the Israeli-American Civic Education Institute, marked the first comprehensive effort to understand the Israeli-American community’s civic engagement, political affiliations and pressing concerns starting in California’s Los Angeles County.
Israeli Independence Day celebrations in Los Angeles, California Israeli Independence Day celebrations in Los Angeles, California
Israeli Independence Day celebrations in Los Angeles, California
(Photo: IAC)
Among the key findings of the poll, an 85% voter participation rate was observed in the most recent general election. However, 60% of respondents said they either do not know or have never contacted their Congressional representative, and 59% have not engaged with any elected official in the past year or at all.
The study revealed that Israeli women are more civically engaged than men. Specifically, 66% of female respondents indicated that they have filled out online petitions, and 36% have attended protests. In contrast, 43% of male respondents have filled out online petitions, and 29% have attended protests. However, a higher percentage of men reported voting in the 2020 U.S. presidential elections, at 88%, compared to 82% of women.
Among the respondents, their top concern was Israel, followed by homelessness, foreign affairs, border protection, children issues, and abortion rights.
Pro-Israel rally in Los Angeles, California Pro-Israel rally in Los Angeles, California
Pro-Israel rally in Los Angeles, California
(Photo: Shosh Maimon)
“This survey is a groundbreaking effort to establish a baseline for civic engagement among Israeli-Americans,” said ICAN co-chair Robert Mayer.
“We firmly believe that Israeli-Americans are the best ambassadors for Israel in America. This survey underscores the potential of our community to make a meaningful impact on U.S.-Israel relations.”
Reprinted with permission from i24NEWS.
