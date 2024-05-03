France outlines 3-phase proposal to end Hezbollah-Israel conflict, report

Details of the French proposed deal to end the Israel-Hezbollah conflict across the northern border were revealed on Friday in a report in the Hezbollah affiliated Al Akhbar newspaper according to which it includes three main phases. The proposal was presented to the Lebanese government earlier this week.

In the first phase armed Lebanese groups would commit to ending military actions inside Israel and in the areas in dispute, will avoid attacking UN peacekeepers and power stations and will ensure freedom of movement for the Lebanon military.

Israel would end military actions in Lebanon, including air raids, will avoid any action to could endanger the UN forces, will ensure its freedom of movement and disruptions to its naval radar. UNIFIL would monitor actions on the ground, increase reconnaissance missions along the Israel-Lebanon border (The blue line) to ensure both sides adhere to the commitments.

In the second phase which would begin within three days, the armed Lebanese groups will dismantle all installations near the border with Israel, including containers, observation towers and tents. The military forces, including Hezbollha's Radwan force, anti-tank missile batteries, and other military capabilities would withdraw no less than 10 kilometers (over 6 miles) north of the border with Israel.

Israel will suspend its flights over Lebanese territory. Beirut would resume the three-way coordination with UNIFIL and deploy 15,000 troops to the areas south of the Litani River, including along the Israeli border, assisted by relevant partners. At this stage, the Lebanese military will be provided with fuel, food and medicine as well as military assistance, in accordance with UN resolution 1701. UNIFIL will summon the three-way coordination meetings and support the Lebanon forces.

In the third phase which would come into effect within 10 days Jerusalem and Beirut will resume negotiations on the final drawing of their land-border line based on the 2017 outline focusing first on the issues that were discussed in the three-way talks hosted by UNIFIL in 2018. This stage will include the beginning of negotiations to reach an agreed roadmap to ensure the area between the blue line and the Litani river will be empty of armed groups, other than UNIFIL or Lebanon military forces. At the same time international efforts may be considered to provide financial support, equipment and training for the Lebanese military as well as funding for Lebanese social and economic development.