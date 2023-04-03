Shameful: Bat Yam residents beat disabled man with his crutches





The incident in the central city of Bat Yam

An indictment was filed against a 21-year-old female resident of Bat Yam after footage showed her and her brother beating a handicapped driver after their cars collided in an accident.

According to the footage of the incident that occurred last month, the siblings hit the car of the disabled man, and immediately lept out of their vehicle to attack him.

The victim attempted to defend himself with his crutches, but the assailants managed to snatch them from his hands and hit him with them.

The female suspect apparently responded violently to the man's request to exchange insurance details after the collision.

The accused drove recklessly away from the scene, leaving the victim lying on the road. She was later arrested and brought before the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court, where she was remanded to custody.