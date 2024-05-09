Hezbollah launches rockets, drones at Galilee





Rocket lands in Shlomi, causing damage, fire





Hezbollah on Thursday targeted northern Israel with attack drones and rocket fire with at least one rocket landing in the border town of Shlomi in the Western Galilee, causing a brush fire.

"The rocket fell not 50 meters from houses," a local resident said. "The mountain was on fire and the blast was felt in near-by homes." Windows shattered but no injuries were reported in the attack.

2 View gallery rocket lands in Shlomi ( Photo: Amir Yarhi )

Hezbollah said it had struck Metula in the Upper Galilee with a suicide drone while Lebanese and Saudi media said a military base in Safed was also hit. Intercepts were seen in the sky over the city.

The IDF said two drones were intercepted before crossing the border from Lebanon. Strikes were carried out during the day, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure.

2 View gallery Homes damaged in blast when rocket lands in Shlomi

The military also said at least five Hezbollah terrorists were killed in IDF attacks, four of them reportedly died in a targeted attack on a car near the coastal city of Tyre. Eye witnesses told reporters that more than one missile was fired in the attack.

According to the IDF since Sunday, forces attacked some 75 Hezbollah targets, 20 of them on Wednesday alone.