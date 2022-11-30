Israel foils multi-million jewelry smuggle attempt at Ben Gurion Airport

Three East Jerusalem residents arrested with valuable jewels, including chains, rings, bracelets, gold coins, and even a crown to the tune of millions

Gad Lior|
Israeli authorities on Wednesday thwarted a smuggling attempt at the Ben Gurion Airport of no less than 20 kilograms (45 pounds) of jewelry with an estimated worth in the millions.
    • In a joint operation of the Israel Tax Authority and Israel Police, three East Jerusalem residents were arrested on suspicion of smuggling the jewelry into Israel.
    התכשיטים שנתפסו בנתב"ג    התכשיטים שנתפסו בנתב"ג
    The jewels found in the suspect's luggage
    (Photo: Israel Tax Authority)
    The police detectives stationed at Israel's primary gateway and customs officers spotted a passenger landing from Turkey and acting suspiciously during luggage claim. They requested him to pass his luggage through the customs screening station.
    During the screening, the investigators identified valuable jewelry, including chains, rings, bracelets, gold coins, and even a crown.
    התכשיטים שנתפסו בנתב"ג    התכשיטים שנתפסו בנתב"ג
    A crown confiscated by customs at Ben Gurion Airport
    (Photo: Israel Tax Authority)
    Further investigation uncovered communications with two additional passengers that were arrested as well and a search of one of the suspect's belongings revealed another cache of valuable jewelry.
    The three suspects were taken in for questioning and later released on probation.
