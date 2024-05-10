850 גג

IDF names 4 Nahal Brigade soldiers who fell in battle in northern Gaza

SGT Itay Livny, SGT Yosef Dassa, SGT Ermiyas Mekuriyaw and SGT Daniel Levy of 931st Battalion killed by IED en route to school used as staging ground for terrorist activities

Yoav Zitun|
The IDF reported on Friday that four soldiers from the Nahal Brigade's 931st Battalion fell in battle in the northern Gaza Strip.
They were named as Sergeant Itay Livny, 19, from Ramat Hasharon; Sergeant Yosef Dassa, 19, from Kiryat Bialik; Sergeant Ermiyas Mekuriyaw, 19, from Be'er Sheva and Sergeant Daniel Levy, 19, from Kiryat Motzkin.
נופלים חללים מלחמת חרבות ברזלנופלים חללים מלחמת חרבות ברזל
Sergeant Itay Livny, Sergeant Yosef Dassa, Sergeant Ermiyas Mekuriyaw and Sergeant Daniel Levy
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
The troops were killed by an explosive charge en route to a school that was used as a staging ground for terrorist activities.
Earlier on Friday, the IDF reported that Israeli forces uncovered a large weapons cache stashed within a school in the Zeitoun district of central Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip.
Nahal Brigade troops found AK-47 rifles and magazines, as well as additional combat gear, stored in the classrooms. The discovery was part of a broader counterterrorism operation in the Zeitoun district, with Nahal forces raiding and demolishing sites used for terrorist activities, eliminating terrorists and seizing weapons and intelligence equipment.
