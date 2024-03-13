Humanitarian aid airdropped for Gaza reaches Tel Aviv

An aid package airdropped over Gaza landed in the sea and was carried by the waves to Tel Aviv. It was detected by a volunteer beach patrol who set out to collect it to prevent harm to marine life and swimmers.
A group of divers was dispatched and retrieved the package off the shores of northern Tel Aviv after its parachute strings got entangled on an underwater pipeline near a power station. They cut the wires and pulled the package out of the sea.
Since humanitarian aid has been airdropped by the U.S., Jordan and others to provide for the civilian needs in Gaza amid the war, there have been mishaps, including five people killed when parachutes attached to the heavy packages failed to open.
Although the airdropped aid that was retrieved in Tel Aviv had an autonomous GPS device that was meant to ensure the package lands no farther than 150 meters (490 feet) from its desired destination, the package landed in the Mediterranean Sea and ended up further north, where it was ultimately retrieved.