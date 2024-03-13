Humanitarian aid airdropped for Gaza reaches Tel Aviv

















Divers retrieve airdropped humanitarian aid off Tel Aviv shore ( Yuval Ben Porat )





An aid package airdropped over Gaza landed in the sea and was carried by the waves to Tel Aviv. It was detected by a volunteer beach patrol who set out to collect it to prevent harm to marine life and swimmers.

A group of divers was dispatched and retrieved the package off the shores of northern Tel Aviv after its parachute strings got entangled on an underwater pipeline near a power station. They cut the wires and pulled the package out of the sea.

2 View gallery Aid airdropped for Gaza pulled out of the sea in Tel Aviv ( Photo: Yuval orat )

Since humanitarian aid has been airdropped by the U.S., Jordan and others to provide for the civilian needs in Gaza amid the war, there have been mishaps, including five people killed when parachutes attached to the heavy packages failed to open.

2 View gallery A parachute attached to an airdrop of aid for Gaza entangled off the cost of Tel Aviv ( Photo: Yuval Ben Porat )