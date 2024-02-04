The avatars behind Hamas' plot to use Israelis for terror

After the Shin Bet revealed that an investigation conducted with the cooperation of the IDF and the Israel Police in recent weeks found that Hamas operatives had fooled unsuspecting Israelis into working for them, more information has come to light.

to move packages as preparation for them transferring explosives or weapons to be used for terror attacks in Israel.

Shin Bet found Hamas was contacting Israelis through fake Facebook accounts and hiring them to deliver packages to various locations around the country including to public facilities and private homes.

More Jewish Israelis were identified as having been tapped by the terrorists who presented themselves as Israelis living abroad and requiring deliveries in Israel, for pay.

One of the fake profiles exposed by the Shin Bet was that of Yuval Rosenfeld. According to his profile, he lives in Rishon LeZion and serves as the Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at the “Lilit Weitzman" company.

Another fake profile identified by the Shin Bet was that of Lilit Weitzman herself, who, according to her Facebook account, was the owner, CEO, and manager of the Lilit Weitzman company. According to the profile, Witzeman who likely never existed, is a single woman living in the UK’s London Colney, north of the capital.

Like Rosenfeld and others whose profiles were exposed by the Shin Bet, Lilit Weitzman's account was created at the beginning of September and was active until the end of that month - a week before Hamas’ attack on October 7. During this period, posts uploaded to her account daily, featured collaborations with cosmetic and watch companies, which her alleged company was dealing with.

In early September, Lilit Weitzman joined Israeli Facebook groups advertising delivery jobs. In one of her comments, she wrote her company required 10 people to make deliveries, and in another, she wrote: "Don't miss out on the job with the highest rates in the market, 40 NIS per location." In her last comment online made on October 1, she mentioned that she is looking for a "someone to make deliveries in the Jerusalem area."

Another profile under the name "Avital Weiss", which was also created in early September, engaged with Israelis and tried to capture their attention with enticing pictures, while the profile wished everyone a "Shana Tova.” One Israeli who talked with "Avital" was surprised to discover that it was a Hamas profile, and another Israeli promptly blocked the profile upon learning about it.

"Yaniv Rosenfeld", another one of Hamas’ profiles created in early September, joined Facebook groups for people seeking drivers and also posted on dating groups. In one of the posts in such a group, he was approached by a woman who didn't understand why he wasn't responding. Like Weiss, Rosenfeld also wished "Shana Tova" to create the misleading impression that he was a Jewish Israeli.

The Shin Bet noted that after initiating contact on Facebook, the interactions between Jewish couriers and Hamas continued via WhatsApp, while the terrorists refused to engage in phone calls to avoid revealing themselves.

The Israelis were asked to perform tasks that included delivering packages, receiving money, purchasing gifts, and leaving them at various locations without coordinating a meeting with the recipient. Among the designated drop-off points were synagogues, cemeteries, and the doorsteps of private apartments throughout Israel.