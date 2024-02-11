Watch Israeli clip raising awareness to plight of hostages to air during Super Bowl

The government posted a video clip over the weekend meant to increase public awareness to the plight of the hostages still held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza.
The clip is to be aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday.
It is part of a campaign for television that will be accompanied by billboard adds in major cities aimed at reaching tens of millions and raising public exposure to the fact that the Hamas after committing their atrocities on October 7 were still holding Israelis hostage.
The government said 10 million have already seen the clip, in the first days since its released.