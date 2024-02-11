Watch Israeli clip raising awareness to plight of hostages to air during Super Bowl

The government posted a video clip over the weekend meant to increase public awareness to the plight of the hostages still held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

The clip is to be aired during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

